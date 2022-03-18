Minnie Mouse Releases “Lofi” Versions Of Disney Songs To Relax/Study To

New Music March 18, 2022 10:34 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Well, here’s something you probably never thought about needing but exists nonetheless. Disney has released a compilation called Lofi Minnie: Focus, a collection ostensibly by Minnie Mouse but “featuring some of Minnie’s favorite Disney songs reimagined by top artists in the Lofi space.”

As you might expect, no, these are not actually Disney songs in some dusty ramshackle actual lo-fi mess. Some kinda sound like chillwave, some have gentle rap beats, all are straight-up background instrumental music. It is one of those times people are using “lo-fi” to mean “low-key,” which is the premise of the project — imbuing Minnie’s favorite Disney songs with “a chill new vibe perfect for studying, creating, or unwinding.”

You’ll recognize plenty of the songs included. Now you can hear stuff like “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” “A Whole New World,” and “Under The Sea” transposed into a sort of millennial generation muzak. Listen below.

