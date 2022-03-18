Beck Plans To Re-Record “Loser” & “Where It’s At”

Beck announced plans to re-record early hits “Loser” and “Where It’s At” for an unspecified project at SXSW, where he sat down for a keynote Q&A with New Yorker writer Amanda Petrusich. “I think it’s a bit arbitrary that you make a record and that’s the only version that exists,” he said. “You look back at your work and you see things you want to fix. That’s what drives the next album. You constantly try to not evolve but crystallize.”

Beck also touched on the reaction to “Loser” when it was released in 1994:

I thought it was a fluke thing that was gonna go away, so I just decided to have fun with it. I’d be playing a bowling alley in East Los Angeles, there’d be all these limos with executives from record labels… There was a band that was playing after me, so I asked if I could use all their equipment. I figured some way to tape all the keyboard notes down so they would just play. They had pedals, so I’d hit the guitar and it would feedback. So I had all this stuff playing by itself. And then I left. And I went home and I called the bar. The bartender answered…. I got him to reach the cord to the microphone and have him hold it up to the mic and I said I was home. I still got signed, which was amazing.

The last time Beck was at SXSW was in 1994, as Rolling Stone points out.