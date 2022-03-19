Watch Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Cover PJ Harvey On Fallon

Watch Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Cover PJ Harvey On Fallon

News March 19, 2022 9:56 AM By Chris DeVille
Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan and the production duo Soulsavers released their covers album IMPOSTER late last year, and they promoted it last night with a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. From a remote location, Gahan and band played “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love” from PJ Harvey’s 2004 release Uh Huh Her. As interpreted by Gahan and Soulsavers, it sounded a bit like Elvis Presley backed by the Afghan Whigs. Check out the performance and Harvey’s original below.

IMPOSTER is out now on Columbia.

