Watch Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Cover PJ Harvey On Fallon
Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan and the production duo Soulsavers released their covers album IMPOSTER late last year, and they promoted it last night with a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. From a remote location, Gahan and band played “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love” from PJ Harvey’s 2004 release Uh Huh Her. As interpreted by Gahan and Soulsavers, it sounded a bit like Elvis Presley backed by the Afghan Whigs. Check out the performance and Harvey’s original below.
IMPOSTER is out now on Columbia.