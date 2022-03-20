Watch The Strokes Play “Eternal Summer” Live For The First Time At Lollapalooza Argentina

March 20, 2022
This weekend, the Strokes performed for the first time in a few months at Lollapalooza Argentina, and they gave their The New Abnormal track “Eternal Summer” a live debut. The band also broke out some songs they haven’t done in a while — Is This It‘s “Trying Your Luck” and First Impressions Of Earth‘s “Electricityscape” were performed for the first time since 2017, and Angles‘ “You’re So Right” hasn’t popped up on a set list since 2016. Watch them do “Eternal Summer” and all the rest below.

Here’s a stream of the full concert:

