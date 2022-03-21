Adia Victoria – “Ain’t Killed Me Yet”
Last year, Adia Victoria released her third album A Southern Gothic, which was executive-produced by T Bone Burnett and boasted features from the likes of Matt Berninger, Jason Isbell, and Margo Price. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” ahead of her tour that kicks off early next month. The tour is named after the song, and the song itself was inspired by a line from Lucille Clifton’s poem “Won’t You Celebrate With Me.” Here’s how the Nashville musician talked about the track:
There was little to celebrate in life the Spring of 2020 but living itself. With the live music industry shuttered to a close I was forced to find a new way to live. I took a job at Amazon to pay the bills and on the way to the warehouse for a red-eye 10 hour shift I considered my dilemma. Racing through empty streets at 2 am, trying to keep to steps ahead of a virus I couldn’t make sense of, life was lived in barest of immediacy–one breath to the next. That Spring I would end every journal entry with “Life ain’t killed me yet.”
“Ain’t Killed Me Yet” is the blues existentialism pared down to its bones. It is the irreverent celebration of those who meet life on their own terms. When the future is uncertain, the immediacy of the pleasures and vagrancies of the now is all that matters. I wrote “Ain’t Killed Me Yet” while behind the wheel on the way to work in a warehouse where death was a real possibility. The blues anchored me in the now so that I could not only survive but I could give the finger, and blow smoke in the face of my fear and anxiety.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
04/01 New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
04/07 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
04/08 Evanston, IL @ Evanston SPACE
04/09 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/11 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/12 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Collectivo
04/13 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
04/15 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
04/16 Montreal, QC @ L’Esscogriffe Bar
04/17 Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston
04/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
04/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn MADE
04/21 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
04/23 Charleston, SC @ Highwater Festival
04/24 Charleston, SC @ Highwater Festival
04/25 Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room
04/26 Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar
04/27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/04 Rabbit Rabbit @ Asheville, NC w/ Jason Isbell
06/08 Hamburg, Germany @ KENT Club
06/09 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Americana Festival
06/11 Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Americana Festival
06/12 Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Americana Festival
06/15 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
06/17 Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/19 Brussels, Belgium @ Grand Salon Botanique
06/21 Bristol, UK @ The Wardrobe Theatre
06/22 London, UK @ The Courtyard Theatre
07/01 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
07/02 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Madame Lou’s
07/03 Portland, OR @ Tom McCall Waterfront Park
07/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
07/06 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
07/08 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
07/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/10 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
07/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Pico Union Project
07/23 Newport, RI @ The Newport Folk Festival
“Ain’t Killed Me Yet” is out now via Canvasback.