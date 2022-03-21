Adia Victoria – “Ain’t Killed Me Yet”

Last year, Adia Victoria released her third album A Southern Gothic, which was executive-produced by T Bone Burnett and boasted features from the likes of Matt Berninger, Jason Isbell, and Margo Price. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” ahead of her tour that kicks off early next month. The tour is named after the song, and the song itself was inspired by a line from Lucille Clifton’s poem “Won’t You Celebrate With Me.” Here’s how the Nashville musician talked about the track:

There was little to celebrate in life the Spring of 2020 but living itself. With the live music industry shuttered to a close I was forced to find a new way to live. I took a job at Amazon to pay the bills and on the way to the warehouse for a red-eye 10 hour shift I considered my dilemma. Racing through empty streets at 2 am, trying to keep to steps ahead of a virus I couldn’t make sense of, life was lived in barest of immediacy–one breath to the next. That Spring I would end every journal entry with “Life ain’t killed me yet.” “Ain’t Killed Me Yet” is the blues existentialism pared down to its bones. It is the irreverent celebration of those who meet life on their own terms. When the future is uncertain, the immediacy of the pleasures and vagrancies of the now is all that matters. I wrote “Ain’t Killed Me Yet” while behind the wheel on the way to work in a warehouse where death was a real possibility. The blues anchored me in the now so that I could not only survive but I could give the finger, and blow smoke in the face of my fear and anxiety.

TOUR DATES:

04/01 New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

04/07 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

04/08 Evanston, IL @ Evanston SPACE

04/09 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/11 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/12 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Collectivo

04/13 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

04/15 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

04/16 Montreal, QC @ L’Esscogriffe Bar

04/17 Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

04/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

04/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn MADE

04/21 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

04/23 Charleston, SC @ Highwater Festival

04/24 Charleston, SC @ Highwater Festival

04/25 Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

04/26 Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

04/27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/04 Rabbit Rabbit @ Asheville, NC w/ Jason Isbell

06/08 Hamburg, Germany @ KENT Club

06/09 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Americana Festival

06/11 Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Americana Festival

06/12 Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Americana Festival

06/15 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

06/17 Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/19 Brussels, Belgium @ Grand Salon Botanique

06/21 Bristol, UK @ The Wardrobe Theatre

06/22 London, UK @ The Courtyard Theatre

07/01 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

07/02 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Madame Lou’s

07/03 Portland, OR @ Tom McCall Waterfront Park

07/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

07/06 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

07/08 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

07/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/10 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

07/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Pico Union Project

07/23 Newport, RI @ The Newport Folk Festival

“Ain’t Killed Me Yet” is out now via Canvasback.