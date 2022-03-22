Kid Rock Says Donald Trump Asked His Advice On North Korea And ISIS

Back in 2017, former vice presidential candidate turned professional celebrity Sarah Palin brought right-wing Michigan rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock along for a powwow with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. At the time, Nugent said the group discussed “health, fitness, food, rock ‘n’ roll, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, secure borders, the history of the United States, guns, bullets, bows and arrows, North Korea, Russia, and a half-dozen other issues.” Rock maintained an ongoing relationship with Trump, and in a new interview with the polarizing Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, he elaborates on the more sensitive subjects he discussed with Trump during his presidency.

As The Guardian points out, Rock tells Carlson that Trump sought his advice about how to phrase a tweet threatening members of the Islamic State. “I was there with [Trump] one day when he ended the caliphate,” he says. Rock further explains:

He wanted to put out a tweet … I don’t like to speak out of school. I hope I’m not. But … the tweet was, and I’m paraphrasing, but it’s like, you know, “If you ever joined the caliphate, you know, trying to do this, you’re going to be dead.” He goes, “What do you think?” [I said] “Awesome. I can’t add any better.” But then it comes out and it’s … reworded and more political, to look politically correct. And just, “be afraid.”

He recalls another instance where he was “looking at maps” with Trump and the president asked him how to handle the standoff with nuclear-armed North Korea:

I’m like, you know, like, “Am I supposed to be in on this shit?” Like, I make dirty records sometimes. I do. “What do you think we should do about North Korea?” I’m like, “What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.”

During the interview, Rock also claimed to be “uncancelable” and declared, “Fuck Fauci.”