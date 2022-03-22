Taylor Swift has a new song called “Carolina” featured in the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing, which is based on the 2018 bestselling novel by Delia Owens. The track was produced by her now-frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, and it can be heard in the background for the movie’s just-released trailer.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Watch the trailer below.