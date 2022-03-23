Nika Roza Danilova has announced a new Zola Jesus album — her first in five years. It’s called Arkhon, and it’s out in May.

Arkhon arose following a period plagued by some degree of writers’ block. Danilova, who always crafted her work alone, found she needed to change it up and reached out to some collaborators. She ended up working with producer Randall Dunn, who has worked with Sunn O))) and on Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Mandy score, as well as drummer/percussionist Matt Chamberlain.

Along with the announcement, Danilova has shared the album’s opening track “Lost.” It’s characteristically haunting, built on ghostly samples from a Slovenian folk choir and primal percussion. Here’s what Danilova had to say about it:

It’s true. Everyone I know is lost. Lost hope, lost future, lost present, lost planet. There is a collective disillusionment of our burning potential. As we stray further from nature, we drift from ourselves. “Lost” is a sigil to re-discover our coordinates and claim a new path. I wanted to shoot the video in a place that carried a lot of energy, with someone that I felt understood the spiritual backbone of the song. It was a surprisingly natural process to make this video with Mu Tunç in Turkey. I put my faith in him and in Cappadocia, a labyrinthine city built within 60 million-year-old caves. Throughout human history these caves have served as a citadel for so many different groups of people who went there to get lost. It is a testament to the resilience of humanity, and the durability of our earth.

“Lost” comes with a video directed by Mu Tunç. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lost”

02 “The Fall”

03 “Undertow”

04 “Into The Wild”

05 “Dead And Gone”

06 “Sewn”

07 “Desire”

08 “Fault”

09 “Efemra”

10 “Do That Anymore”

Arkhon is out 5/20 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.