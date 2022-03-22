Jane Inc – “2120”

Last month, Carlyn Bezic announced her new Jane Inc album Faster Than I Can Take. At the time, she also shared lead single “Contortionists” — a track that started out amorphous and warped before locking into an infectious second half. Today, she’s back with another.

Bezic’s latest is called “2120.” This time around, she’s come back with a straight-up dance banger. Here’s what she had to say about it:

This is a song about the relentless passage of time, the tension between hope and despair, and choosing to be hopeful about the future of our planet despite all the reasons we have not to be. It’s about feeling powerless as an individual, yet finding power in my emotional reaction to what’s happening in the world… That my sadness and my anger is meaningful and important, and it can fuel me to commit to hopeful action.

Faster Than I Can Take is out 4/22 via Telephone Explosion.