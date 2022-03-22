The Japanese punk group Otoboke Beaver are releasing a new album, Super Champion, in May, their follow-up to 2019’s Itekoma Hits. They released two songs that appear on it, “I Am Not Maternal” and “Dirty Old Fart Is Waiting For My Reaction,” at the beginning of 2020, right before the pandemic, and they recently picked up the rollout thread once again earlier this month with a music video for the former track. Today, the band are releasing a new single, “PARDON?,” a very fun and aggressive freakout. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I am not maternal (アイドンビリーブマイ母性)”

02 “YAKITORI (ヤキトリ)”

03 “I won’t dish out salads (サラダ取り分けませんことよ)”

04 “PARDON? (パードゥン?)”

05 “Nabe party with pocket brothers (穴兄弟で鍋パーティー)”

06 “Leave me alone! No, stay with me! (リーブミーアローンやっぱさっきのなしでステイウィズミ)”

07 “I checked your cellphone (携帯みてしまいました)”

08 “I put my love to you in a song JASRAC (あなたとの恋、歌にしてJASRAC)”

09 “Don’t call me Mojo (呼ばんといて喪女)”

10 “Where did you buy such a nice watch you are wearing now (あらあんたえらいええ時計してそれどこで買いはったん)”

11 “George & Janice (ジョージ&ジャニス)”

12 “First-class side-guy (一級品の間男)”

13 “You’re no hero shut up f*ck you man-whore (ヤリチン武勇伝ちゃう口を慎め)”

14 “I don’t want to die alone (孤独死こわい)”

15 “Dirty old fart is waiting for my reaction (ジジイ is waiting for my reaction)”

16 “Do you want me to send a DM (DM送ってやろうか)”

17 “Do you want me to send a DM part 2 (DM送ってやろうかPart2)”

18 “Let’s shopping after show (レッツショッピングアフターショー)”

Super Champion is out 5/6 via Damnably.