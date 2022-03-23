beabadoobee – “Talk”

Between her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers and last year’s Our Extended Play EP, beabadoobee quickly became one of the more fascinating and beloved young pop artists to emerge in recent years. Now, she’s about to return with a sophomore album. It’s called Beatopia, after an imaginary world she created as a child. It’s out in July.

Along with the announcement, beabadoobee has shared lead single “Talk.” Here’s what she had to say about it:

I wrote “Talk” just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and it’s whatever, so you do it anyways.

“Talk” comes with a video directed by Alexandra Leese and Luke Casey. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beatopia Cultsong”

02 “10:36”

03 “Sunny Day”

04 “See You Soon”

05 “Ripples”

06 “The Perfect Pair”

07 “Broken CD”

08 “Talk”

09 “Lovesong”

10 “Pictures Of Us”

11 “Fairy Song”

12 “Don’t Get The Deal”

13 “Tinkerbell Is Overrated” (Feat. PinkPantheress)

14 “You’re Here That’s The Thing”

TOUR DATES:

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella (Weekend 1)

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella (Weekend 2)

04/25 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater *

05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

05/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

05/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/24 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre *

05/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

05/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

06/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

06/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/10 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

* Supporting Halsey

^ Supporting Bleachers

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.