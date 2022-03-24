Raavi – “Lazy Susan”

New Music March 24, 2022 By Chris DeVille
New Music March 24, 2022 By Chris DeVille
Raavi Sita formed the anthemic, emotionally charged indie-pop group Raavi & The Houseplants in Boston before relocating to Brooklyn and rebranding as just Raavi. Now the queer-desi singer-songwriter and her band are set to release a spectacular new EP called It Grows On Trees. Sita cites Slow Pulp and Forth Wanderers as inspirations, and if my ears aren’t mistaken there’s a healthy dose of Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy in this music too. You get the idea: deeply earnest, profoundly melodic guitar songs that rock as hard as they sparkle.

The first of them to be shared with the public is “Lazy Susan,” out today with a video by director Asia Vo. It’s a song about being exploited in the workplace; Sita says she “almost felt like the song was an internal pep talk.” On the chorus, she sings, “I’ve been taking a backseat,” but you ought to move Raavi near the front of your listening queue. Blending indie rock, emo, and ’90s alt-rock is not exactly a novel approach in 2022, but this band does it as well as anyone.

Watch the “Lazy Susan” video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Neighbors”
02 “Lazy Susan”
03 “Chorus Girl”
04 “Thursday”
05 “AJ”

It Grows On Trees is out 5/13 on Beauty Fool Records.

Mia Manning

Chris DeVille Staff

