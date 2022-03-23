Sound Of Ceres — the cerebral dream-pop project featuring members of the one-time blog rock concern Candy Claws — have two albums to their name already, 2016’s Nostalgia For Infinity and 2017’s The Twin. Today, they’re announcing their third, an ambitious-sounding odyssey about the history of the universe called Emerald Sea, which features narration from performance artist Marina Abramović throughout. Abramović became a fan of the group after seeing them at a concert in 2017. “My attraction to Sound of Ceres comes from the fact that the music feels so galactic – from a very part of the universe,” she said in a statement.

Lead single “Arm Of Golden Flame” comes attached to a celestial video. “Venus Caelestis, the morning star, embodiment of innocence and potential, journeys beneath the waves to be reborn as Venus Physica, a new vital force. The Universe, voiced by Marina Abramović, follows unseen, watching this part of herself as they transform,” the band said in a statement on the track. “It’s very important that all aspects of the band’s art (musical, visual, design) come from within, that is why band member Jacob Graham directed this debut video, with set-design and props handmade by all 4 band members.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Tower”

02 “2nd Star Shroud”

03 “Sunray Venus”

04 “The Glare”

05 “Arm Of Golden Flame”

06 “Deeper Sound”

07 “Enchanter”

08 “Handlion’s Palace”

09 “The Fawn”

10 “Silent Singer”

Emerald Sea is out 6/17 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.