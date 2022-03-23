Back in 2019, Bauhaus reunited for the first time in 13 years. The UK goth icons have played a handful of shows over the past year, and they have a string of dates planned for the rest of 2022, and today they’re putting out their first new track in 14 years since the release of their 2008 comeback album Go Away White.

The song is called “Drink The New Wine” and it was recorded by all four members (Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J) remotely during lockdown. The track was put together exquisite corpse-style — starting off with a beat made by Haskins, each of the members wrote a minute of music based around it without listening to what the others had done. After those four minutes, “Drink The New Wine” ends with a minute in which all four contributions are layered together. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

05/15 Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

05/17 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/20 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/25 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/27 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

09/08 New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

“Drink The New Wine” is out now.