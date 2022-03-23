Flock Of Dimes – “It Just Goes On”

Between Wye Oak and Flock Of Dimes, Jenn Wasner has put out a whole lot of music over the past couple years, and she shows no signs of slowing down. Last year’s Flock Of Dimes’ LP Head Of Roses was one of the best of 2021, and today Wasner has announced Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb, a collection of a bunch of ephemera: some previously unreleased tracks, some live performances, some covers. Today, she’s shared a brand-new song called “It Just Goes On.” Here’s how she described it:

This is perhaps one of the most simple and direct songs I’ve ever made (and, also, one of my favorites!)—so it made sense to try and create a video that was similarly straightforward and heart-on-sleeve. I haven’t been to many parties over the past few years (for obvious reasons) so it felt particularly surreal to stage this one with some of my actual friends in Durham, NC. The party was fake but the feelings were real. Thanks so much to my friends for letting me invite them to a party and then force them to watch me be an absolute bummer the entire time.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It Just Goes On” (Recorded at Sunfair Studios in Joshua Tree, CA)

02 “Go With Good” (Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

03 “Price of Blue” (NPR “Tiny Desk” version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

04 “Through Me” (Adult Swim Singles Series contribution; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

05 “Wonder” (Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

06 “Two” (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

07 “Hard Way” (Live at KEXP version; Recorded at Sunfair Studios in Joshua Tree, CA)

08 “The Weakness in Me” (Joan Armatrading cover; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

09 “Like So Much Desire” (Live piano version; Recorded at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, NC)

10 “One More Hour” (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

11 “Lightning” (Acoustic Demo; Recorded in the B room at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

12 “Amelia” (Joni Mitchell cover; Recorded at home in Carrboro, NC & Ko Arts Residency program at The Columns in New Orleans, LA)

13 “Awake For The Sunrise” (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

14 “Spring In Winter” (Solo piano version; Recorded at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, NC)

Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb is out 4/15 via Sub Pop.