‘90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Announces Inaugural Lineup

Flannel Nation is a new festival that bills itself as “a celebration of the ’90s” and it’s bringing some alt-rock bands to the Port Of Los Angeles in San Pedro this fall. On the roster are Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, and Sponge, and the lineup poster helpfully reminds you of each band’s most popular songs. That poster also promises a special guest headliner that’s still TBA, and says that more bands that will be added.

The event will take place on one day (August 13) and tickets are available now.