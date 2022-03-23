We’ll Get Lost In Destroyer’s Labyrinthitis On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

Nicolas Bragg

News March 23, 2022 5:39 PM By Chris DeVille
0

We at Stereogum are well aware that our readers crave that sweet, sweet Dan Bejar content. This Thursday, we will deliver it in abundance. The new Destroyer album Labyrinthitis is out this Friday, and we’re digging into it on the next episode of our weekly interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe. By the time the show goes live on the Callin app at 4PM ET Thursday, we’ll have published Ryan Leas’ Premature Evaluation of the new album. Using that as a launchpad, Ryan and I will get into the ins and outs of the album, explore the role of longtime producer John Collins, and predict what might be next for Bejar’s project. Maybe if I’m feeling feisty we’ll even debate the merits of Destroyer vs. the New Pornographers! We’re very eager to hear from Bejar’s comments section fan club, too, so join us here and hit us up with your hot takes on everyone’s favorite idiosyncratic indie bard.

