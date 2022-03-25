Channel Tres – “Acid In My Blood” & “Ganzfeld Experiment”

Clare Gillen

New Music March 25, 2022 12:23 AM By Chris DeVille
0

It’s only March, but Channel Tres is already starting to promote his Coachella set. The producer and performer — who is now calling his blend of West Coast rap and Detroit/Chicago house beats “Compton house” — is back today with two new songs billed as an early teaser for next month’s festivities in Indio. “Acid In My Blood” is a fast-thumping yet marvelously smooth dance track, while “Ganzfield Experiment” skitters and flickers a bit more without sacrificing its propulsion. Hear both songs below.

“Acid In My Blood” and “Ganzfeld Experiment” are out now on GODMODE.

