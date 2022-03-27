Watch LCD Soundsystem Original Lineup Reunite With Live Rarities At DFA’s 20th Anniversary Event
Last night, DFA Records threw a 20th anniversary party celebrating the label and the start of LCD Soundsystem. For the event, James Murphy reunited LCD Soundsystem’s original five-piece lineup — Murphy, Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, Tyler Pope, and Phil Mossman — to do some older rarities live. They performed 2005 self-titled track “Give It Up” for the first time since 2007, and they did their cover of Harry Nilsson’s “Jump Into The Fire” for the first time since 2011’s “final” LCD Madison Square Garden show. Check out video of those two below.