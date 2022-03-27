Watch LCD Soundsystem Original Lineup Reunite With Live Rarities At DFA’s 20th Anniversary Event

News March 27, 2022 9:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch LCD Soundsystem Original Lineup Reunite With Live Rarities At DFA’s 20th Anniversary Event

News March 27, 2022 9:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Last night, DFA Records threw a 20th anniversary party celebrating the label and the start of LCD Soundsystem. For the event, James Murphy reunited LCD Soundsystem’s original five-piece lineup — Murphy, Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, Tyler Pope, and Phil Mossman — to do some older rarities live. They performed 2005 self-titled track “Give It Up” for the first time since 2007, and they did their cover of Harry Nilsson’s “Jump Into The Fire” for the first time since 2011’s “final” LCD Madison Square Garden show. Check out video of those two below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

20 hours ago 0

Subject Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Says Song Led To His Hospitalization

3 days ago 0

Read Phoebe Bridgers’ Lovely Essay For The Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

2 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50

1 day ago 0

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest