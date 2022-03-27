Watch Liam Gallagher Dedicate “Live Forever” To Taylor Hawkins At Royal Albert Hall

News March 27, 2022 9:16 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Liam Gallagher Dedicate “Live Forever” To Taylor Hawkins At Royal Albert Hall

News March 27, 2022 9:16 AM By James Rettig
0

Liam Gallagher dedicated his performance of Oasis’ “Live Forever” to Taylor Hawkins during his show at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday. “I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins,” Gallagher said beforehand, as a photo of Hawkins appeared on the screen behind him. “This is for you, brother.”

A few weeks back, Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl called Gallagher “one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

Watch below.

Some scenes from Bogotá:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

20 hours ago 0

Subject Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Says Song Led To His Hospitalization

3 days ago 0

Read Phoebe Bridgers’ Lovely Essay For The Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

2 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50

1 day ago 0

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest