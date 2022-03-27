Watch Liam Gallagher Dedicate “Live Forever” To Taylor Hawkins At Royal Albert Hall
Liam Gallagher dedicated his performance of Oasis’ “Live Forever” to Taylor Hawkins during his show at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday. “I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins,” Gallagher said beforehand, as a photo of Hawkins appeared on the screen behind him. “This is for you, brother.”
A few weeks back, Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl called Gallagher “one of the few last remaining rock stars.”
Watch below.
