0

Oscars 2022: Watch Beyoncé Perform King Richard Song “Be Alive”

News March 27, 2022 8:13 PM By James Rettig
0

Beyoncé opened the Oscars ceremony with a performance of “Be Alive,” her original song from the film King Richard. Her performance was done remotely from the tennis court in Compton, CA where Venus and Serena Williams once practiced. She was introduced by the Williams sisters. “Be Alive” is nominated this year for Best Original Song.

It was Beyoncé’s fourth time performing during the Oscars — the last time was in 2009 when she was part of a movie musical medley with that year’s host Hugh Jackman.

Beyoncé’s last public performance was in February 2020 at the memorial to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Watch her Oscars performance below.

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s daughter, was one of the backup dancers:

