Summer Of Soul (…Or The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), the Questlove-directed film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, has won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Oscars.

Summer Of Soul beat out a field that included Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Writing With Fire. The film is also nominated at next week’s Grammy Awards for Best Music Film.

Best Documentary Feature goes to 'Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).' Congratulations #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4RRClS7VVZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Questlove’s speech came immediately after a shocking moment in which fellow Philly hip-hop artist Will Smith smacked and cursed at presenter Chris Rock over a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. Most of this exchange was muted on the American broadcast:

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022

What was that???? — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Here is some additional context from 2016:

Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face …. He has no choice — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) February 29, 2016

Smith later won Best Actor In A Leading Role for King Richard and in his speech apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees. Rock declined to file a police report, LAPD told Variety.