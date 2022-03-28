Taylor Swift To Receive Honorary NYU Doctorate, Give Commencement Speech

She’s about to be Dr. Taylor Swift. Today, New York University announced plans to give an honorary doctorate of fine arts to Taylor Swift. Swift will also speak at NYU’s commencement, which is happening at Yankee Stadium on the morning of 5/18.

According to Variety, Taylor Swift’s new honorary title is Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa. NYU is also giving honorary degrees to Lonnie Bunch III, Susan Hockfield, Jill Lepore, and Félix Matos Rodríguez. The college is doing two different graduation ceremonies that day — one for the current graduating class and another for the classes of 2020 and 2021, who didn’t get to have graduation ceremonies because of the pandemic. Swift will be the commencement speaker for the morning ceremony; the 2020 and 2021 classes are getting disability rights activist Judith Heumann as their commencement speaker.

NYU has already offered a class on Taylor Swift’s music. It would be pretty funny if Swift made the traditional Awards-Show Surprise Face when getting her honorary degree, but I think she’s past that.