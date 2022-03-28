Watch The Who Play “Let My Love Open The Door” For The First Time In 33 Years

On Friday, the Who returned for their first post-pandemic performance at the Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was an acoustic band set, with the group performing mellower versions of hits from across their career, with a few oddities and deeper cuts thrown in too. One of those was a song that isn’t even a Who song.

Towards the end of the set, Pete Townshend took a moment to introduce “Let My Love Open The Door” — a track from his 1980 solo album Empty Glass, which the Who had not performed since 1989. “This next song is definitely not a Who hit, it’s a Pete hit,” he quipped, before also mentioning that it was used in The Adam Project, and perhaps sardonically referencing his spike in Shazams from it.

Like “Eminence Front” earlier in the set, Roger Daltrey took lead vocals on a song originally sung by Towhshend. Watch below.