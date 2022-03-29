French house pioneers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon (aka cousins Alain and Stéphane Quême) have teamed up for a new collaborative project that they’re calling Braxe + Falcon. The pair, who have both collaborated with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter over the years, are releasing two new tracks today, “Step By Step” and “Creative Source.” The former features vocals from Panda Bear.

“In the early 2000s we each released our first respective music projects in collaboration with Thomas Bangalter on his Roulé label. It was a time of youthful nonchalance in which we barely knew what we were doing,” the pair said in a statement, continuing:

It was a world of discovery, just making music without any preconceived notions or rules. Our state of mind at the time was very DIY, similar to punk, but with different types of instruments. Twenty years later the musical landscape and tools to make music have changed exponentially and become more complicated. Using modular synthesizers in the production of our new music and the happy accidents they generate have helped us reconnect with the punk spirit of the early days, freeing ourselves from convention. Our love for the oscillation between melancholy and hope that emerges from our use of repeated musical phrases and loops is as inspiring to us today as it was twenty years ago.

Listen to “Step By Step” and “Creative Source” below.

“Step By Step” and “Creative Source” are available to pre-order on a limited edition 12″ via Domino’s new imprint Smugglers Way.