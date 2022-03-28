Grimes Preps “Intergalactic Children’s Metaverse Book”

I guess it’s never too early to enter the metaverse. At the Avalanche Summit in Barcelona, Grimes announced plans to launch an “intergalactic children’s met averse book.” According to Bitcoin.com, this will be part of a $100 million initiative started by the Avalanche Foundation and the non-fungible token (NFT) launchpad OP3N. In other news, my brain hurts.

“When I first got into Web3, this was the kind of project I was hoping to see,” Grimes told an audience via video conference. “I’m very excited to be partnering with OP3N to launch a series of educational art for babies and small children with the goal of creating a profound experience for babies that is also deeply meaningful to adults.”

Grimes has been involved with NFT-related projects over the last two years. In March 2021, she joined up with NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway to launch her NFT collection “Warnymph Collection Vol. 1.” At the Summit, she added: “I hadn’t dropped any NFTs since the first drop because of the environmental concerns. But I feel totally comfortable launching on Avalanche.”

