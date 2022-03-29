The Scottish band Del Amitri got together in Glasgow in 1980, and they stayed together for the next 22 years. Along the way, the band made the American top 10 with their 1995 hit “Roll To Me.” Del Amitri broke up in 2002, but they’ve gotten back together for a few reunion tours over the years. Last year, Del Amitri released Fatal Mistakes, their first new LP in 19 years. Last night, Del Amitri were musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it was their first American TV performance in 25 years.

Before last night, Del Amitri hadn’t played on US TV since a 1997 performance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. They broke that streak on Kimmel last night, and then they broke it four more times. On Kimmel proper, the band played their Fatal Mistakes single “All Hail Blind Love.” After that, they took advantage of the Kimmel show’s online-bonus possibilities, playing another four songs for the TV audience and for those of us watching on the internet.

Del Amitri did not play “Roll To Me,” their biggest American hit, in that Kimmel bonus set, which seems like a very intentional choice. Instead, they played “I’m So Scared Of Dying” and “You Can’t Go Back,” two more songs from the new album. They also busted out their 1992 alt-rock radio hit “Always The Last To Know” and their 1997 song “Not Where It’s At,” which happened to be the song that they played on Conan 25 years ago. The band looked and sounded perfectly comfortable. The old songs and the new ones both exist in the same ’90s college-rock aesthetic, and if you’re old enough to feel nostalgic about that, you’ll probably feel it watching these videos. Check them out below.

Fatal Mistakes is out now on Cooking Vinyl. Right now, Del Amitri are on their first North American tour in a quarter century; you can catch them at the Roxy in LA tonight.