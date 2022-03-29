sadie – “Nowhere”

New Music March 29, 2022 5:11 PM By Chris DeVille
0

sadie – “Nowhere”

New Music March 29, 2022 5:11 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The Brooklyn producer and songwriter Anna Schwab is currently recording hyperpop under the name sadie. On the summer solstice, she’ll release her debut EP Nowhere, co-produced by Joe Valle (Wet) and Maya Laner (True Blue & Porches). Last month she released its free-flowing, skittery lead single “4am.” Today, she’s sharing more details about the project and releasing a video for the title track. Schwab’s ping-ponging vocal melody on the track reminds me of a more computerized Caroline Polachek, and she sings it with a casual grace that cuts against the tense and eerie feeling I associate with this genre.

Here’s sadie’s statement on the song:

“Nowhere” is sort of about listlessness, and about the slippery quality of emotions — it’s about feeling a sense of purpose and joie de vivre for a moment, and losing it the minute you feel it. I usually find the minute I name, or recognize, a feeling—it’s gone. And then the memory of the feeling, and the desire to feel it again, makes its absence more acute. I wrote the song in early spring. I find the world takes on a sort of manic happiness and electric hum at the first signs of spring, and it’s always the time of year when I feel the most low. “April is the cruelest month,” as TS Eliot says. So I wanted to juxtapose those feelings with bubblegum melodies and the sort of ice-cream truck inspired synths you hear in the background, to help capture that sense of dissonance.

Watch director Matt Hixon’s “Nowhere” video below, where you can also find “4am.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nowhere”
02 “Where You’re Not”
03 “Falling”
04 “4am”

Nowhere is out 6/21 via sadieworld.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

4 days ago 0

Mira Calix Has Died

2 days ago 0

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell Win Best Original Song, Diane Warren Loses For The 13th Time

2 days ago 0

New Report Conflicts Diddy’s Claim That Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Their Beef After The Oscars

2 days ago 0

Perry Farrell Shares Video Eulogy For His Best Friend Taylor Hawkins

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest