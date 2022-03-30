Joel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of the brand-new duo Peace Ritual, come from Australia’s vibrant DIY punk scene. When they started jamming together, Martorana and Elliott reportedly had the idea of playing hardcore together. But as the band name and the image above might imply, that’s not what Peace Ritual are. Instead, Peace Ritual’s debut single “Tears Of Joy” is a dreamy, jangly indie rock banger.

Martorana and Elliott co-wrote Peace Ritual’s debut single “Tears Of Joy” with their friend Sam Bassal, who produced, mixed, and mastered the track. It’s a searching, starry-eyed love song, and it’s both immediate and weirdly moving. There’s some serious muscle in the backbeat, but this song owes a lot more to U2 than to Youth Of Today. In the video, the members of Peace Ritual look like idyllic cult leaders. Check it out below.

“Tears Of Joy” is out now on Last Ride Records.