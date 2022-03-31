Last month, the Rural Alberta Advantage returned with their first new music in five years, a pair of tracks called “CANDU” and “AB Bride.” Today, the band — which now has keyboardist and vocalist Amy Cole back in the fold — is releasing a whole new EP, The Rise, which includes those two songs and four more. The band are teasing it as the first of three releases that are planned for the rest of this year.

“We just go only based on heart and gut and try to let our minds get out of the way, because more often than not those just trip us up,” the band’s Nils Edenloff noted of their dripped-out release schedule. Amy Cole noted: “We’re so intrigued by the idea of different perspectives and memories in these songs, and then this ultimate view of ‘Is any of it anything?'”

Listen to The Rise EP below.

TOUR DATES:

05/16 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

05/17 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/24 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/25 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/27 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/09 Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

The Rise EP is out now via Saddle Creek.