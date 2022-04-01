Mick Jagger performs the theme song for the new AppleTV+ series Slow Horses. The show is based on a series of bestselling novels and stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, “the brilliant but irascible leader” of a team of misfit MI5 spies at Slough House on the outskirts of London. Kristen Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cook, and Jack Lowden are also in the cast.

Jagger’s song is called “Strange Game,” which incorporates elements of Oscar-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton’s score. In a press release, Pemberton writes, “Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career. I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it.”

There’s also a statement from Series director James Hawes: “We always wanted a song to set the tone for the show and there was only ever one name in my mind — Mick Jagger. Hearing the track for the first time was utterly thrilling. Mick’s lyrics and performance have totally nailed the mood of Slow Horses, with all the humor and swagger I dreamed of.”

Hear “Strange Game” below, where you can also find the Slow Horses trailer.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses are out now on AppleTV+.