Tyler, The Creator Tells Fans To Stop Throwing Shit At Him Onstage

Tyler, The Creator is sick of fans throwing shit at him onstage. He recently tweeted as much, spurred on by some incidents that happened over the last few weeks of the tour in support of his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost. “stop throwing your shit on stage, i dont want it, now mid show i gotta move it, whats the logic fucking stop thanks b,” he wrote on social media. Tyler also retweeted a video of him addressing the audience with the same message at a recent show.

“I don’t understand the logic of throwing your shit up here. Not only for safety reasons but, bro, I don’t want your shit. I don’t want it,” he said. “I’m not even being funny. Every show, someone throws something up here and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your shit? Then if I slip and break my foot? Stop throwing your fucking shit up here, bro. Now you look stupid. Now everyone around you is looking at you like you’re a fucking idiot.”

Seems like a reasonable request!