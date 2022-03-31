Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Blood In The Snow”

Dan Wilton

New Music March 31, 2022 11:21 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Orlando Higginbottom, the British dance producer who records under the name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, has been busy lately. Right now, for the first time, he’s up for a Grammy; the Bonobo/TEED collab “Heartbreak” is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. But there hasn’t been a Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album since his 2012 debut Trouble. This summer, though, we’ll get our first new TEED album in a decade.

Higginbottom has announced plans to release the new LP Where The Lights Go. The album has 17 songs, and Higginbottom recorded all of them at home in Los Angeles. First single “Blood In The Snow” is a sparse, precise track. It’s got a beat, but it’s not really dance music; it’s more insular electronic music in that James Blake vein. Higginbottom sings over his own track, and his voice is sad and contemplative. In a press release, Higginbottom says, “This song is about melting glaciers and wanting a daughter, where to put love in this tailspin.” Check it out below.

Where The Lights Go doesn’t have a release date yet, but “Blood In The Snow” is out now on Nice Age Music.

Tom Breihan Staff

