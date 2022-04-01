Mclusky Announce First US Shows In 18 Years

News April 1, 2022 11:36 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Earlier this morning, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Mclusky’s sophomore album Mclusky Do Dallas. Apparently the band are in a celebratory mood themselves, because they just announced their first North American tour in 18 years.

Mclusky have still been around over the years, and in recent times Andy Falkous has discussed the possibility of a new album. That’s not what this looks like. Considering the tour poster is headlined “Mclusky Do Dallas,” this is presumably an album anniversary tour type affair. Either way, starting in September and running through December, Mclusky are finally bringing their music back to America and Canada.

Falkous’ tweet says the shows are onsale midday at each respective location’s local time. You can see the dates below.

