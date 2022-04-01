Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

In a Reddit AMA a couple years ago, Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo confirmed what many online had speculated based on various lyrics and interview quotes: Yes, he is a furry. And if you’d prefer some visual evidence, Thursday night in Brooklyn, he performed part of the band’s set at Brooklyn Steel while wearing a fursuit.

Toledo started the show wearing a giant bunny suit, which was apparently created by the Seattle-area fursuit designer Jill Costumes, in addition to the gas mask and construction vest associated with 2020’s Making A Door Less Open. Someone in a squirrel suit crowdsurfed. It looks like at one point Toledo ditched the bunny outfit but kept the gas mask. Opening act Bartees Strange, who has been guesting on “Can’t Cool Me Down” throughout the tour, was not wearing a fursuit but did join Toledo for some coordinated dancing. Looks like it was a fun show.

Below, you can find lots of fan-made photos and videos of the gig, along with the setlist via setlist.fm. Thanks to reader JT for the tip!

https://twitter.com/jillcostumes/status/1509932438792855554

I crowd surfed in fursuit at the @carseatheadrest show. I heard someone scream "send the FURRY UP" and I was suddenly floating in the air. It was amazing and scary. https://t.co/1IHTdM9WkP — Smell Blanc (@ScurrowSquirrel) April 1, 2022

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/E4gVY7emTo — dallas (@wlfdog04) April 1, 2022

Last night was the highlight of my life. Thank you @carseatheadrest and shout out to the crowdsurfing furries. pic.twitter.com/skRBLKiDO0 — Tee ★彡 (@Tee_brie) April 1, 2022

Didn’t know what to expect going into the show, but Car Seat Headrest exceeded expectations. pic.twitter.com/bryYo5yDlJ — ˗ˏˋ ᴊᴇғғ ʀɪɢʙʏ ˊˎ˗‏ (@jeffrigby) April 1, 2022

https://twitter.com/CE5IUM/status/1509755162973384704

CAR SEAT HEADREST! Spotify’s “This is CSH” comp was my Official Plague Soundtrack, most played band in 2020, but they rearranged their songs and !!! Best shows since NYC reopened. Don’t miss them. #CityAwake #carseatheadrest #music #bowerypresents #brooklynsteel #allsize7 pic.twitter.com/9kl4iwaQaa — Kobian – All Size Seven (@AllSizeSeven) April 1, 2022

furry crowdsurfing at car seat headrest. this show was a fucking fever dream pic.twitter.com/n4PsCvbUb6 — croc ♫♪ (@bruhcroc) April 1, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/XhtLW5bxObw

SETLIST:

“Crows”

“Weightlifters”

“Fill In The Blank”

“Hymn – Remix”

“Hollywood”

“Bodys”

[jam]

“Snake Song”

“1937 State Park”

“Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales”

“Misheard Lyrics”

“Destroyed By Hippie Powers”

“It’s My Child (I’ll Do What I Like)”

“Can’t Cool Me Down” / “Vincent” (with Bartees Strange)

“Beach Life-In-Death”

“Sober To Death”

ENCORE:

“Deadlines (Hostile)”