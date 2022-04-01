Alanis Morissette Sings An Orchestral “You Oughta Know” For Bridgerton

I’m here to remind you that “You Oughta Know,” the fiery lead single from Alanis Morissette’s 1995 blockbuster Jagged Little Pill, is one of the greatest rock songs of the 1990s. But far be it from me to insist the song be confined to its original form. The hit Netflix drama Bridgerton, which is set in a racially integrated alternate-history version of regency-era London, has commissioned an alternate version of Morissette’s song to promote its newly released second season. In a lavish promo video, Morissette sings a statelier “You Oughta Know” with a string arrangement by Duomo & Kroma. Check it out below.

Do “Hand In My Pocket” next!