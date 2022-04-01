Alanis Morissette Sings An Orchestral “You Oughta Know” For Bridgerton

New Music April 1, 2022 3:36 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Alanis Morissette Sings An Orchestral “You Oughta Know” For Bridgerton

New Music April 1, 2022 3:36 PM By Chris DeVille
0

I’m here to remind you that “You Oughta Know,” the fiery lead single from Alanis Morissette’s 1995 blockbuster Jagged Little Pill, is one of the greatest rock songs of the 1990s. But far be it from me to insist the song be confined to its original form. The hit Netflix drama Bridgerton, which is set in a racially integrated alternate-history version of regency-era London, has commissioned an alternate version of Morissette’s song to promote its newly released second season. In a lavish promo video, Morissette sings a statelier “You Oughta Know” with a string arrangement by Duomo & Kroma. Check it out below.

Do “Hand In My Pocket” next!

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To “True Rock And Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Wants Starbucks To Stop Charging More For Plant-Based Milks

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone”

3 days ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers Must Face Deposition In Libel Lawsuit

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest