Ezra Cohen’s Country-Tinged Pop-Rock Album The Sweet Million Is Some Tasty Meat And Potatoes

New Music April 1, 2022 4:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Ezra Cohen’s Country-Tinged Pop-Rock Album The Sweet Million Is Some Tasty Meat And Potatoes

New Music April 1, 2022 4:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Ezra Cohen is a singer-songwriter out of Dover, New Hampshire, and his debut album The Sweet Million is out today. Although Cohen was previously a member of the DIY pop-punk band Notches, his solo LP is full of tasteful and well-crafted pop-rock songs seasoned with subtle country touches, like the pedal steel that floats through “I Saw The Country.” I wouldn’t exactly call it “alt-country,” but if you ever fancied yourself a fan of alt-country, you’d probably enjoy this quite a bit. Notches once cited the likes of Fountains Of Wayne and Nada Surf as influences, and that makes all kinds of sense too. “Glad I found you,” he sings at one point, and Ezra, the feeling is mutual. Stream The Sweet Million below.

The Sweet Million is out now on Dead Broke/Relief Map.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To “True Rock And Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Wants Starbucks To Stop Charging More For Plant-Based Milks

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone”

3 days ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers Must Face Deposition In Libel Lawsuit

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest