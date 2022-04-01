Ezra Cohen’s Country-Tinged Pop-Rock Album The Sweet Million Is Some Tasty Meat And Potatoes

Ezra Cohen is a singer-songwriter out of Dover, New Hampshire, and his debut album The Sweet Million is out today. Although Cohen was previously a member of the DIY pop-punk band Notches, his solo LP is full of tasteful and well-crafted pop-rock songs seasoned with subtle country touches, like the pedal steel that floats through “I Saw The Country.” I wouldn’t exactly call it “alt-country,” but if you ever fancied yourself a fan of alt-country, you’d probably enjoy this quite a bit. Notches once cited the likes of Fountains Of Wayne and Nada Surf as influences, and that makes all kinds of sense too. “Glad I found you,” he sings at one point, and Ezra, the feeling is mutual. Stream The Sweet Million below.

<a href="https://reliefmaprecords.bandcamp.com/album/ezra-cohen-the-sweet-million">Ezra Cohen – The Sweet Million by Relief Map Records</a>

The Sweet Million is out now on Dead Broke/Relief Map.