Brooklyn’s Tree River play a poppy, expansive brand of emo that incorporates everything from rip-roaring pop-punk to twee blog-rock revivalism to twinkly, soaring TWIABP-style epics to late-’90s post-grunge radio hits to bold, breathy dream-pop. Time Being, their new album out today, is produced by Kevin Dye of gates and includes a guest feature from Say Anything’s Max Bemis on “Crossroading.” Its songs are impressively dynamic, building smartly until they overflow with vocal hooks and melodic riffs. Occasionally, they’ll hit you with a surprise flourish like the brass section that pushes “Thought Bubbles” to the heavens. If you don’t mind extremely earnest lyrics like “I’ll trace along your scars/ ‘Cause healing’s a work of art,” this band’s onslaught might just buoy you all the way through your next personal crisis. Stream Time Being in full below.

<a href="https://treeriver.bandcamp.com/album/time-being">Time Being by Tree River</a>

Time Being is out now on Big Scary Monsters. Buy it here.