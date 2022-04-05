Florist – “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)”

When we last heard from Florist, it was something a bit different. Emily Alone was, true to its title, essentially an Emily Sprague solo album under the Florist moniker. That came out back in the summer of 2019, and now Florist are finally returning with a new self-titled album. It’s out in July.

“We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band,” Sprague said in a statement. “It’s a practice. It’s a collaboration. It’s our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that.”

Along with the announcement, Florist have shared a lead single called “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning).” “This song is the introduction to Florist, an album journey very much about the celebration of the people in our lives and the massive importance of connection,” Sprague explained. “It is lyrically and spiritually a continuation of where Florist left off five years ago at the end of If Blue Could Be Happiness. We recorded the song to 1/2″ tape on a screened-in porch in June. The nature sounds are live. The birds really sang along.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “June 9th Nighttime”

02 “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)”

03 “Duet For Guitar And Rain”

04 “Spring In Hours”

05 “Bells Pt. 1”

06 “Two”

07 “Variation”

08 “Organ’s Drone”

09 “Duet For 2 Eyes”

10 “Reprise”

11 “43”

12 “Bells Pt. 2”

13 “River’s Bed”

14 “Sci-Fi Silence”

15 “Finally”

16 “Dandelion”

17 “Bells Pt. 3”

18 “Feathers”

19 “Jonnie On The Porch”

Florist is out 7/29 via Double Double Whammy.