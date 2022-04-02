“Convoy” Singer C.W. McCall Dead At 93

C.W. McCall, best known for his 1975 novelty hit “Convoy,” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 93. According to the Washington Post, McCall, whose real name was Bill Fries, died on Friday at his home in Ouray, Colorado.

Fries was actually an advertising executive in the early ’70s and came up with the character C.W. McCall for a 1973 ad for Metz Baking Company’s Old Home Bread. The ad won a Clio Award, and Fries (who voiced C.W. McCall) recorded a number of albums as his CB-using outlaw trucking character. From 1974 to 1978, Fries/McCall wrote a bunch of country singles, including “Old Home Filler-Up An’ Keep On-A-Truckin’ Cafe,” “Wolf Creek Pass,” “Classified,” “There Won’t Be No Country Music (There Won’t Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll),” and “Roses For Mama.”

“Convoy” was McCall’s biggest hit, though, hitting No. 1 in January 1976 and inspiring a 1978 movie starring Kris Kristofferson, Ali McGraw and Ernest Borgnine. In 1976, McCall wrote a sequel, “‘Round the World with the Rubber Duck,” where the trucking convoy travels around the world through Britain, France, West and East Germany, the USSR, Japan, and Australia.