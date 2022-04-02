Watch Jai Paul Cameo On Atlanta

Jai Paul made a cameo on the third episode of Atlanta, which is currently on Season 3. The UK songwriter and producer appears in a scene with LaKeith Stanfield, and the two talk about the relationship between racism and capitalism. (“Anywhere you can buy a can of Coke, some type of racism is going down there,” Paul says.)

Paul, of course, has released very little since “BTSTU” and “Jasmine” came out in 2011 and 2012. In 2013, an album of demos uploaded to Bandcamp was removed, though it finally came back out in 2019 along with a couple of new songs. The Paul Institute, the project of Jai Paul and his brother A.K. Paul, also released an EP in 2020. Last year, Paul recreated his old MySpace page, featuring an audio player with seven tracks, including “BTSTU,” “100k hits on myspace – thank you,” and “Super Salamander.”

Watch Paul’s Atlanta cameo below.