Liam Gallagher Slams Judge Who Presided Over His Son’s Tesco Brawl Trial

Liam Gallagher has criticized the UK judge presiding over his son Gene Gallagher and Ringo Starr’s grandson Sonny Starkey’s assault case. In May 2019, Gallagher, Starkey, and former model Noeh Ponte allegedly assaulted a shop employee in London, and all three were charged with affray (fighting in public). Gallagher was charged with racially aggravated assault by beating, and Starkey was charged with two counts of assault by beating.

During their trial last week, Judge Joanna Greenberg called Gallagher and Starkey “entitled,” adding that they were “young men thinking they can get what they want by misbehaving” when they fought with shop employee.

She continued: “It’s hard enough when people running a late-night store encounter entitled young men thinking they can get what they want by misbehaving, and that’s what you did.”

“Judge Judy can kiss my arse hole from 1 entitled prick to another as you were,” the elder Gallagher tweeted, adding, “If ya can’t steal from your local Tescos where can you steal from eh this country is over” and “asking folk to sit down stand up rise fuck off with your noncey wig.”

Gallagher also wrote: “Funny thing is 99 percent of judges are massive CUNTZ” and “Fuck law n order I’m into chaos n crisps.”

Gallagher and Starkey have promised to “keep the peace and be of good behavior” for 12 months or pay £500, according to the Independent. Ponte was found not guilty of theft at the end of a trial on Friday.

