Watch Beck Play Some Funky Grooves For The Cast Of Cliff Beasts 6

News April 2, 2022 3:37 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Judd Apatow’s new Netflix movie The Bubble is out now. A meta comedy filmed during the pandemic about a group of actors quarantining in an English manor and filming a sci-fi movie called Cliff Beasts 6, The Bubble stars Apatow’s wife, Leslie Mann, and younger daughter, Iris Apatow, plus Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Guz Khan, and Peter Serafinowicz. Anyway, Beck is also in the movie, and he performs a cover of Kool & The Gang’s “Ladies Night” with a dinosaur spin. The clip also stars McKinnon (playing a studio exec) Zooming in to introduce Beck playing “some funky grooves” for the cast in their downtime. “Playing funky grooves is what I do best,” Beck responds. Watch below.

