Kevin Morby – “Swingin Party” (The Replacements Cover)

Kevin Morby launched a Substack newsletter when he released his most recent single “Rock Bottom” last week. For his 34th birthday yesterday, he shared a cover of the Replacements’ “Swingin Party” that he recorded on his phone in between doing press interviews for his upcoming new album This Is A Photograph. “I found myself fiddling with Swingin Party by the Replacements on my guitar in an open G tuning (or the Keith Richards tuning where the high E remains an E but everything else is tuned to open G),” he wrote. “I thought I’d share a little phone recording I did of it with you all as a little celebration, and to say thank you for everyone who’s subscribed.”

You can listen to his cover here.