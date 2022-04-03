FKA Twigs Cast In The Crow Remake

FKA Twigs Cast In The Crow Remake

FKA Twigs has been cast in a remake of The Crow. As Deadline reports, a new adaptation of the comic book series is moving forward with Bill Skarsgard portraying main character Eric Draven and Rupert Sanders directing. Twigs is starring in an undisclosed role.

The Crow was first adapted into a film in 1994 with Brandon Lee in the main role. Lee died during the production of the movie as a result of a prop gun accident.

The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” Sanders told Deadline. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”

Twigs made her feature film debut in 2019 with the Alma Har’el-directed Honey Boy.

