Grammys: Watch Lady Gaga Perform “Love For Sale” & “Do I Love You”

At the 2022 Grammys, Lady Gaga performed two songs from her and Tony Bennett’s 2021 collaborative jazz standards album Love For Sale: “Love For Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Gaga performed without Bennett, who retired from performing live last year at 95 years old. He still introduced her performance via pre-recorded video, though, in a sentimental moment.

Wearing a seafoam-colored gown, a spirited Gaga seemed to be channelling Ella Fitzgerald in her performance of “Love For Sale.” It was a full-body experience, as she undulated and shimmied with a booming jazz band behind her. From there, she segued into the ballad “Do I Love You” as a video montage flashed, featuring Gaga and Bennett hanging out and singing together.

Gaga and Tony Bennett were nominated for five awards tonight, including Album Of The Year. By the time Gaga stepped on the red carpet, she and Bennett had already won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Watch Gaga’s performance below.

