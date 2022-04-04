Grammys: Watch Lady Gaga Perform “Love For Sale” & “Do I Love You”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News April 3, 2022 10:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Grammys: Watch Lady Gaga Perform “Love For Sale” & “Do I Love You”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News April 3, 2022 10:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

At the 2022 Grammys, Lady Gaga performed two songs from her and Tony Bennett’s 2021 collaborative jazz standards album Love For Sale: “Love For Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Gaga performed without Bennett, who retired from performing live last year at 95 years old. He still introduced her performance via pre-recorded video, though, in a sentimental moment.

Wearing a seafoam-colored gown, a spirited Gaga seemed to be channelling Ella Fitzgerald in her performance of “Love For Sale.” It was a full-body experience, as she undulated and shimmied with a booming jazz band behind her. From there, she segued into the ballad “Do I Love You” as a video montage flashed, featuring Gaga and Bennett hanging out and singing together.

Gaga and Tony Bennett were nominated for five awards tonight, including Album Of The Year. By the time Gaga stepped on the red carpet, she and Bennett had already won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Watch Gaga’s performance below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Feat. LV)

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala

2 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg’s Extremely Fun James Corden Performance

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest