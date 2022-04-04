Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammys debut with a ~moving~ rendition of her first single, “Drivers License,” which naturally featured an IRL vintage Mercedes and a set designed to look like a darkened suburban street. Wearing a flowing slip dress and combat boots, Rodrigo carried the set effortlessly with urgent, soaring vocals and a tight backing band.

Rodrigo, who is also nominated for Best New Artist, has already won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” and she is nominated for seven total awards tonight. Her 2021 debut album SOUR is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Drivers License” is up for Record Of The Year, and “Good 4 U” is up for Best Music Video, though that ultimately went to Jon Batiste’s “Freedom” during the premiere ceremony.

Watch Rodrigo’s performance below.