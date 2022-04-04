Rare footage of a young Prince has been unearthed in the archive room of Minneapolis television station WCCO. As the story goes, the station’s production manager Matt Liddy stumbled on a clip of an 11-year-old Prince being interviewed about the Minneapolis teacher’s strike that occurred in 1970. Liddy was going through the archives to place the teacher’s strike that happened in the same city earlier this year into better context.

After coming across the footage, he “immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, ‘I’m not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?'” The station brought in a specialist to restore audio to the footage, and then tracked down a local historian and a childhood friend of Prince’s to confirm that the child in the interview is indeed Prince.

“I think they should get a better education too cause, um, and I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff,” the young Prince says in the video.

The interview was shot in April 1970, when Prince was 11 years old and attending Lincoln Junior High School. Here’s the full news story with the footage: