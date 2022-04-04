Deer Scout – “Synesthesia”

At the end of this week, Deer Scout is releasing her debut full-length, Woodpecker. We’ve shared “Cowboy” and “Peace With The Damage” from it already, and today Dena Miller is back with one more single, the lovely “Synesthesia,” a compressed yarn about the entwining of the past and creativity.

“‘Synesthesia’ is about associative memory and inexplicable connections between sounds, places, and experiences,” Miller said in a statement. “It was written on the train ride home from a show that absolutely captivated me and jogged a bunch of memories. It’s about different points in my life that share the same undercurrent for no clear reason.”

Listen below.

Woodpecker is out 4/8 via Carpark.