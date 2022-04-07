Ethel Cain – “Strangers”

Last month, Hayden Anhedönia announced her debut album as Ethel Cain, Preacher’s Daughter. At the same time, she shared lead single “Gibson Girl.” Today, she’s back with another.

Ethel Cain’s latest is also Preacher’s Daughter‘s closer, “Strangers.” Here’s what Anhedönia had to say about it:

This is the second song I wrote for this record, without the intention that it would become the ending. Looking back, I can’t imagine a more perfect resolution to this lineage. I think subconsciously, this song was always the end of the road. It’s the realization that some things cannot be avoided, only accepted, and that just because it isn’t a happy ending, doesn’t mean it’s a bad one. There is an ending in every beginning, and all things come back around in one strange way or another. You can’t change your past, nor anyone else’s, and the only real strength you have in this lifetime is your forgiveness.

Check it out below.

Preacher’s Daughter is out 5/12 via Daughters Of Cain.